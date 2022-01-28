Funding Friday: Entelligent launches $13.1M equity round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital LLC filed annual updates for several of its funds: Pagoda Peak Emerging Markets Fund LP raised $9.59 million in 2021 to bring its total to $48.5 million; Summit Global All Cap Equity Fund LP raised $19.9 million, bringing its total to $58.8 million; and Kenosha Credit Opportunities Fund LP raised $12.6 million, bringing its total to $179 million. New fund Tiger Global PIP XIV LP also raised $28.8 million in 2021.
- Divirod Inc., a Boulder company that provides data solutions for water management, launched a $2 million options funding round. It has raised $950,000 so far.
- Boulder company Everscore Inc., a third-party, blockchain-based cannabis marketplace, launched a $6 million equity round that has thus far raised $150,000.
- Fermyon Technologies Inc., a Longmont cloud computing company, raised $4 million in equity.
- Boulder-based Entelligent Inc., which uses climate analysis to help investors minimize their exposure to climate change-based risk, launched a $13.1 million equity round that has raised $5.68 million so far.
- Real Capital Solutions Inc., a Louisville real estate investment company, raised $14.6 million through the real estate fund MezzCo MPWR LLC.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
