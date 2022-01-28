Funding Friday: Entelligent launches $13.1M equity round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital LLC filed annual updates for several of its funds: Pagoda Peak Emerging Markets Fund LP raised $9.59 million in 2021 to bring its total to $48.5 million; Summit Global All Cap Equity Fund LP raised $19.9 million, bringing its total to $58.8 million; and Kenosha Credit Opportunities Fund LP raised $12.6 million, bringing its total to $179 million. New fund Tiger Global PIP XIV LP also raised $28.8 million in 2021.

