Denver booze-free bar plans to franchise

DENVER — Awake, a non-alcoholic bar concept in Denver, is planning to expand through franchising.

The establishment serves coffee in the mornings and early afternoon before shifting to mocktails in the late afternoon, according to a Denver Post report.

