Northern Colorado Credit Union promotes VP to CEO

GREELEY — As a result of the upcoming retirement of Northern Colorado Credit Union CEO Russ Dalke, the institution will promote vice president of operations Meagan Barrett to the top role.

“I am excited to lead NCCU into the future with the continued support of the existing management team,” Barrett said in a prepared statement. “The cooperative nature of credit unions is mirrored within our team ensuring a smooth transition over the next few months.”

Dalke will retire in March, and Barrett will become CEO effective late next month.

The credit union operates branches in Berthoud and Greeley.