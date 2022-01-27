Ball board selects new CEO

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp.’s (NYSE: BLL) board of directors has elected Dan Fisher, the company’s president, to be the new CEO.

John Hayes, Ball’s CEO since 2011, will remain with the company as chairman of the board.

“On behalf of our board of directors, we are pleased to elect Dan as our next CEO, the 12th CEO in our company’s 142-year history,” Hayes said in a prepared statement. “Dan is a proven and respected leader who has exemplified behaving like an owner, as he has delivered strong operating results through a relentless commitment to our customers, our people and our culture. He is ready for these new responsibilities, and we could not be more excited for our future under Dan’s leadership.”

Fisher will retain the title of president upon taking the CEO position in April.

“It is an honor to be named the next CEO of Ball Corporation, and I want to thank both John and the board for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this strong organization,” Fisher said in a statement.