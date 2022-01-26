Vita Inclinata opens second Broomfield plant

BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc., a Broomfield company whose Vita Rescue System uses counterthrust to stabilize helicopter rescue baskets during windy conditions, has opened its second Broomfield manufacturing facility in a 13,000-square-foot site at 555 Alter St.

The new facility will employ 10 to 20 workers in roles including production technicians, engineers and production managers.

“The industry demand for our Vita Load Navigator is rapidly increasing and we require this new facility to accelerate its production,” Vita CEO Caleb Carr said in a prepared statement. “This new facility will be a stopgap as Vita works to source a 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the year to come.”