Sterling Rice Group adds new managing director for culinary division

BOULDER — Ad agency Sterling Rice Group announced Wednesday that it has named Daniel Carpenter as the new managing director for its culinary division.

Carpenter’s position is a newly created one as Sterling Rice seeks to expand its culinary group, which provides innovation, recipe development, menu strategy and culinary trend forecasting to clients in the restaurant, retail and foodservice industries.

Carpenter joins Sterling Rice from the virtual kitchen company Nextbite, where he was vice president for culinary operations. He is also a trained chef and attorney. Carpenter had previously worked with Sterling Rice as a member of its culinary council, a group of chefs, restaurateurs, food scientists and authors who advise the agency and inform its work for clients.

“I’ve dreamed of joining SRG and being a key part of the agency since I first started working with them over 12 years ago,” Carpenter said in a prepared statement. “Having most recently been at the center of expanding the off-premise sector by building virtual brands as well as helping over many years to bring transformation to the culinary marketplace, I look forward to growing the work SRG does in this and so many other emerging spaces in the industry.”

Representatives from Sterling Rice could not be reached for comment.