Boozy books: Tattered Cover opens Westminster shop with full bar

WESTMINSTER — Iconic Denver bookseller Tattered Cover has opened an outpost to the north in Westminster that features a full bar called Tattered Cover Best Cellars that serves local wine, beer and other beverage and café offerings.

The 6,494-square-foot Westminster store is at 8885 Westminster Blvd.

“This location has been years in the making and we are thrilled to welcome the Westminster community to the newest Tattered Cover,” Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to share a love of literature with every Coloradan and we can’t think of a better spot than Westminster to be the home of our first bar within a bookstore, creating a true destination for book-lovers and a community hub for conversation and connection.”