Sierra Space inks deal with engineering firm

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp. and Belcan LLC have entered into a partnership in which the latter, a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions, will provide engineering services,

“This agreement is a critical step in securing the high-level engineering talent required to support Sierra Space as we build the next generation of space transportation systems and in-space infrastructures and destinations for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization,” Sierra CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “Our collaboration with Belcan further enhances Sierra Space’s ability to build the next platform for business in the unique environment afforded by space where new technological breakthroughs that will directly enhance our life on earth will be born.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.