Ratio Beerworks and Westbound & Down opening new taprooms

DENVER and LAFAYETTE — Denver’s Ratio Beerworks and Idaho Springs-based Westbound & Down Brewing Co. are both expanding.

Westbound & Down has opened a new operation in Lafayette, while Ratio is setting up a second shop in Denver’s Overland neighborhood, according to the Denver Post.