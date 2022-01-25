Multiple regional food companies score wins in Good Food Awards contest

Dried pasta brand Pastificio Boulder scored two wins at this year’s Good Food Awards and several other Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado food manufacturers also scored single wins.

Sponsored Content 2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!

Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read More

Each January, the Good Food Foundation hosts the Good Food Awards competition, which typically features about 2,000 entries from food companies across the country. Awards are issued in 18 categories with 2022 marking the ninth annual competition.

Winning products are evaluated by taste and by their producers’ commitment to sustainability and social responsibility practices. Winners are entitled to market themselves with the Good Food Awards seal.

Founded in 2018 by Claudia Bouvier and Ted Steen, Pastificio Boulder is an independent brand that uses organic and freshly milled heirloom wheat products. It won in the grains category of the contest for its casarecce and its fusilli.

“We are absolutely thrilled and very honored,” Bouvier said in a written statement. “It is an incredible recognition of our craft, and we are very grateful to be recognized as part of the larger movement toward ‘good food’ — a distinction we understand to mean ‘good’ in every sense: for our bodies, our communities, our environment, biodiversity, and the planet as a whole.”

Her partner, Steen, added: “Winning this award challenges us to continue growing the dialogue — and the action — toward a better food system. We are part of a like-minded group of artisans and innovators who, in close collaboration with sustainable farmers, have a unique platform to engage with consumers and to educate them not only about heirloom grains, but also about the larger impact of their choices as home cooks and diners.”

Other regional winners were: