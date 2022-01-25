Aims to again offer free income-tax prep help

GREELEY — Aims Community College will again offer free tax help to people needing to complete income-tax returns.

According to a press statement from the college, Aims’ Tax Help Colorado program uses Internal Revenue Service- certified student and community volunteers. The program completes returns for about 1,500 taxpayers each year. Taxpayers who earn up to $58,000 gross annually are eligible for the program. Returns are filed from Aims campuses in Greeley, Fort Lupton and Loveland.