New convenience-store concept planned in Longmont

LONGMONT — A developer is planning to build a new 7-Eleven Inc. concept in Longmont that would include a convenience store, sit-down restaurant and gas station.
United Properties Inc. has proposed building the project on a mostly vacant parcel on the corner of Colorado Highway 119 and Zlaten Drive and is in search of a zoning change that would facilitate construction.
Longmont City Council is set to weigh in on that request Tuesday.
The convenience-store operator is seeking to “reposition some of their existing stores, while strategically placing a few new stores within the city to better serve the community. This includes the rollout of a new taco restaurant concept within some of these stores known as Laredo Taco,” according to a market study provided to the city by United Properties.
The planned construction site is 11.5 acres, but only about 2.5 acres are developable.
“This developable area is not conducive to large campus primary employers. The site is an unusually-shaped parcel with topographic and floodplain challenges, and borders a city greenway on the east which requires land dedication and a 150-foot riparian setback where development is prohibited,” according to a planning memo. “The property owner has approached the city with a market study which concludes that a fueling station with retail convenience store and sit-down restaurant is the highest and best use of the property.”
The applicant has indicated “that this would be an ideal location for a supporting business to provide services to the nearby hospital and medical campus staff, the adjacent food manufacturing employees, and the patrons of the Sandstone Ranch District Park across the street,” the memo said.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
