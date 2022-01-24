Home » Today's News



Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck posts record for lobbyist revenue

By  — 

DENVER — Denver-based law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck posted $15.96 million for its fourth-quarter federal lobbying revenue for 2021, an industry record.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the company posted revenues of $56.25 million, good for a 14% increase year over year, according to a Denver post report.

DENVER — Denver-based law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck posted $15.96 million for its fourth-quarter federal lobbying revenue for 2021, an industry record.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the company posted revenues of $56.25 million, good for a 14% increase year over year, according to a Denver post report.


 