Berthoud Town Board to consider IGA for Bill Gates-owned development

BERTHOUD — The Berthoud Town Board will consider at its meeting Tuesday whether to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Turion Metro Districts that would pave the way for the development of a master-planned community with more than 4,000 homes and 5.3 million square feet of commercial space.

Turion is bounded by Interstate 25 to the west, Weld County Road 11 to the east, Weld County Road 38 to the south and Weld County Road 44 to the north. It comprises more than 2,000 acres in both Berthoud and Mead.

This project has been in the works for nearly two decades. In 2004, Berthoud annexed more than 1,600 acres of what would become the metro districts. Later that year, the districts, then called SMPG Metropolitan Districts, were approved. At that time, the land was owned by McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.

Bill Gates-backed Front Range Investment Holdings LLC purchased the land in 2007. According to Colorado Secretary of State records, Front Range Investment Holdings was formed that year by Michael Larson, who manages Gates’ investment empire through Cascade Investment LLC in Kirkland, Washington.

Front Range Holdings acquired the development rights to the land from McWhinney in 2014. In 2019, Front Range Holdings purchased nearly 600 acres in the town of Mead adjacent to the property. The metro districts changed the name to Turion in 2021.

A representative from the town of Berthoud could not be reached for comment.

According to town board documents, the developer plans to begin offsite work in the second quarter of 2022, with onsite construction work beginning in the fourth quarter. The project is expected to be built in 34 phases, with the Berthoud portions being developed first. Completion is estimated by 2051.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.