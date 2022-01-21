Funding Friday: Big year for Crestone Capital

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital LLC filed annual reports for several of its pooled investment funds: Maroon Peaks Private Equity Fund XI LP raised $60.4 million in 2021 to bring its total to $76.1 million; Caribou Global Equity Fund LP raised $2.1 million to bring its total to $61.1 million; Montezuma Fund VI LP raised $46.2 million to bring its total to $56.2 million; Kenosha High Yield Fund LP raised $5.3 million to bring its total to $45.2 million; Matterhorn International Fund LP raised $5 million to bring its total to $108.9 million; and Arapaho Springs Real Estate Fund LP raised $9.7 million to bring its total to $40.7 million. Crestone also launched a new fund, Arapaho Peak Real Estate Fund VII LP, which has raised $30.9 million so far.
- Buff Gold Ventures LLC, an entity that is affiliated with Boulder venture-capital firm High Country Venture LLC, launched Buff Venture Fund I LP, a $40 million fund that has thus far raised $22.1 million.
- Chain Gate Capital LLC, a Louisville investment-management firm, launched Chain Gate Digital Access Fund LP, a hedge fund that has raised $4.8 million so far.
