Surna appoints two new board members

BOULDER — CEA Industries Inc. (OTCMTKS: SRNA), which goes by the trade name Surna, has expanded its board of directors and appointed two new members.

The indoor agriculture HVAC company appointed Troy Reisner and Marion Mariathasan.

Reisner is chief financial officer at Keystone Tower Systems Inc., a commercial wind tower manufacturing company. Mariathasan is the CEO and co-founder of Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform for the cannabis industry.