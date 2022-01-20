Rudi’s hires former SVP as CEO

BOULDER — Rudi’s Bakery Inc., Boulder’s gluten-free bread maker that does business as Rudi’s Organic Bakery, has hired Doug Radi, who has held roles as senior vice president and general manager with the company, as its new CEO.

Sponsored Content 2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!

Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read More

Radi was most recently CEO at Good Karma Foods LLC.

“We’re excited to welcome Doug back as CEO of Rudi’s at such an inflection point in the company’s history,” Rudi chairperson Cem Karakas said in a prepared statement. “Doug has a successful and proven track record in the consumer packaged goods industry – specifically the natural products category. We are thrilled that Rudi’s will once again benefit from both Doug’s and Jane’s leadership as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and vision.”