Innosphere Ventures selected as clean-tech grant recipient

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures is one of seven recipients of a clean-tech grant funded by the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
The organizations will receive between $100,000 and $175,000 for projects that help startups contribute to the circular economy, net-zero operations, electrification, sustainable agriculture and diversification of the clean-tech space.
Innosphere’s funds will go toward its REACH Energy Accelerator to help support entrepreneurs commercializing energy hardtech innovations by providing participants with hardtech-based consulting, prototyping, testing, techno-economic analysis support, market research and business support services.
