Feds accuse Severance man of running fraudulent crypto scheme

SEVERANCE — Paul Garcia, a Severance resident, was charged this week by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly stealing investor money after a cryptocurrency scheme went belly up.
Sponsored Content
2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!
Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Garcia is accused of raising $400,000 from 16 investors in mid-2019 for the creation of a new cryptocurrency called Gold Hawgs.
He allegedly touted the potential for high returns after Gold Hawgs achieved an initial coin offering, which never materialized.
“Instead of using all of the investor funds to develop Gold Hawgs’ business, Garcia, the chief financial officer and a 50% owner of the company, allegedly stole approximately $123,000 of the money raised from investors by transferring the funds to another company that he controlled; he then allegedly used the money to pay for personal and business expenses unrelated to Gold Hawgs,” the SEC’s complaint said.
Office Guru Franchise Group Inc., another company controlled by Garcia, is named as a relief defendant in the complaint, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Denver.
The SEC is seeking a permanent injunction, disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains plus prejudgment interest and a civil penalty.
SEVERANCE — Paul Garcia, a Severance resident, was charged this week by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly stealing investor money after a cryptocurrency scheme went belly up.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
Garcia is accused of raising $400,000 from 16 investors in mid-2019 for the creation of a new cryptocurrency called Gold Hawgs.
He allegedly touted the potential for high returns after Gold Hawgs achieved an initial coin offering, which never materialized.
“Instead of using all of the investor funds to develop Gold Hawgs’ business, Garcia, the chief financial officer and a 50% owner of the company, allegedly stole approximately $123,000 of the money raised from investors by transferring the funds to another company that he controlled; he then allegedly used the money to pay for personal and business expenses unrelated to Gold Hawgs,” the SEC’s complaint said.
Office Guru Franchise Group Inc., another company controlled by Garcia, is named as a relief defendant in the complaint, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Denver.
The SEC is seeking a permanent injunction, disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains plus prejudgment interest and a civil penalty.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!