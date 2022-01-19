Sobr Safe appoints new CFO

BOULDER — Sobr Safe Inc. (OTCCQB: SOBR) has appointed Jerry Wenzel as chief financial officer.

Wenzel will replace David Gandini, who is also the company’s CEO. Gandini will continue in that role. His stepping down and Wenzel’s hiring were a planned part of Sobr Safe’s restructuring as it prepares to be listed on the Nasdaq.

According to the news release announcing the move, Wenzel had previously served as CFO “for several manufacturing businesses and a residential real estate franchisee servicing Colorado’s Front Range.”

Wenzel’s base annual salary will be $175,000, and he will have options to acquire 200,000 shares of Sobr Safe common stock.

Sobr Safe, which develops touch-based alcohol detection systems, had a big 2021 as it ramped up operations to prepare for the commercialization of its debut product. The pre-revenue company increased its operating expenses by 139% and plans to introduce SOBR Check, its touch-based identity verification and alcohol detection device, in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023.