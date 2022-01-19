Outdoor Recreation Industry Office names new leader

DENVER — Conor Hall will be the new executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

Nathan Fey, who formerly held the post, left last month.

Hall was most recently with the conservation nonprofit group Trust for Public Land.

“Outdoor recreation is not only a key pillar of Colorado’s economy but also a major contributor to our quality of life, mental health and physical health. I am thrilled to join OEDIT and partner with Colorado communities and our world class business and NGO leadership,” Hall said in a prepared statement. “Together we will support, attract and expand our outdoor recreation industry to promote sustainable economic growth and expand equitable access while prioritizing our shared goals of clean air, clean water and the protection of public lands.”