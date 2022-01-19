Natural Products Expo West returns in person in March

ANAHEIM, California — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the Natural Products Expo West trade show will happen in person this March in Anaheim, California.

The event, organized by Boulder-based New Hope Network, is set for March 8 through March 12.

“We are hearing the industry is ready to get back together in Anaheim and needs to convene to move forward and achieve greater prosperity for all. New Hope is excited to bring back the unique magic of Expo West so that it can be a catalyst to bring more health, joy and justice to all people, while also regenerating the planet,” New Hope senior vice president Carlotta Mast said in a prepared statement.