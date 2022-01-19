Food-safety testing firm SnapDNA moving HQ to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — SnapDNA Corp., a Bay Area of California-born developer of food-safety testing technology, is now making its home in Broomfield.

The company, after winning nearly $1.5 million in tax incentives from the state, has moved its headquarters to 2095 W. Sixth Ave., where it has pledged to create 144 new jobs over the next eight years.

SnapDNA’s technology “enables rapid molecular detection of potentially deadly foodborne pathogens like listeria, salmonella, and E. coli,” according to a Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade news release.

The platform can be used on-site by food companies and is designed to replace food pathogen lab tests.

“SnapDNA is excited to be part of Colorado’s emerging centers of excellence in bioscience, technology development, and product manufacturing,” SnapDNA CEO David Medin said in the release. “Colorado is ideally located and central to the country’s largest and most influential food companies, a number of which we are already engaged with… and our employees love the can-do culture and world-class outdoor activities that Colorado offers.”

The Colorado Economic Development Commission in September approved a tax incentive package for SnapDNA, which was then identified only as Project Linen. It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

SnapDNA was seeking to relocate to a region with a “highly educated and talented workforce with a large scientific, technical and professional talent pool, and a more competitive cost of doing business than it currently has in the Bay Area,” OEDIT business development manager Andrew Trump said at the time.

The EDC granted $1,448,055 in performance-based incentives, and the company must create 144 new jobs that pay an average of $124,573 annually to receive the tax break.

“Colorado is a hub for innovative technologies including those in the bioscience and food tech sector,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “We welcome the opportunity to work with SnapDNA to support our vital food and agriculture industries while creating more than 140 good-paying jobs for Coloradans.”