Cheba Hut sales Thursday to support Last Prisoner Project

FORT COLLINS — Cheba Hut, a cannabis-themed sandwich shop chain, will support criminal justice reform nonprofit group Last Prisoner Project by donating one dollar from each sub that it sells on Thursday.

The company expects to raise as much as $45,000 for Last Prisoner Project, whose mission is to free cannabis possession offenders from prison.

“One of our core values is pay it forward, so we’re always looking for ways to lend a hand,” Cheba Hut CEO Marc Torres said in a prepared statement. “As a brand that has found a lot of success in part because of our association with cannabis, we are not satisfied to reap the benefits while non-violent offenders sit in jail for something that is no longer considered a crime. Last Prisoner Project is doing fantastic work in that regard, and we are adamant about providing our support.”