Pharma industry vet to lead AGC’s Boulder plant

BOULDER — Pharmaceutical company AGC Biologics Inc. has tapped industry veteran Regina Choi-Rivera to serve as general manager of its Boulder manufacturing facility.
The company, which also operates a plant in Longmont, acquired the shuttered AstraZeneca PLC plant in Boulder in 2020 and has built out a contract drug manufacturing operation there.
Choi-Rivera has held leadership roles with Samsung Biologics Co. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, according to an AGC news release.
“I am delighted to join AGC Biologics at such an exciting time of growth for the company and at such a transformational time for our industry,” Choi-Rivera said in the release. “The strong track record of biopharmaceutical innovation and technical capabilities at this facility, coupled with world-class talent, puts the Boulder site in position to help deliver important treatments that can truly change the lives of patients for years to come.”
