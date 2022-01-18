Misty Robotics acquired by Swedish company

BOULDER — Misty Robotics Inc. has been acquired by Sweden-based Furhat Robotics, the company announced Monday in a news release. The purchase price of the deal was not disclosed.
Founded in 2017 as a spin-off of Sphero Inc., Misty Robotics creates personal robots that respond to touch and voice and offer social cues.
Furhat Robotics is also a spin-off, having been created from the Royal Institute of Technology in 2014. It builds social robots with highly expressive and customizable faces.
Nothing will change for Misty Robotics’ existing customers.
“We couldn’t have found a better company to join forces with than Furhat Robotics,” said Misty Robotics founder Ian Bernstein in a prepared statement. “We both share the vision of robots in all of our lives, robots helping with not only the dull, difficult, and dangerous tasks but ones that become our companions and make technology more accessible. Samer and the entire team at Furhat are incredibly talented and I’m confident that together we will be able to greatly accelerate the field of social robotics based on the combined work of both teams.”
