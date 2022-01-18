GH Phipps appoints new regional director

FORT COLLINS — Longtime Colorado-area contractor GH Phipps has appointed a new regional director for Northern Colorado. With more than 16 years of experience in construction, Tim Johnson will take the helm at GH Phipps’ Fort Collins office.
Johnson is certified as a construction risk insurance specialist, and has managed projects worth more than $330 million. Johnson’s work on health care, multifamily housing and education projects suit GH Phipps’ level of service in a rapidly growing region, the company said in a statement.
“We’ve had a presence in Northern Colorado, and I’m looking forward to establishing an even greater and more admired role throughout the region,” Johnson said in a statement.
GH Phipps has operated on the Front Range for 70 years, with a focus on safety and sustainability. Its employee-owned model and experience on multi-million dollar projects make it a unique force in Colorado’s construction market, the company said.
