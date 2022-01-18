Economic Forecast event to take place Jan. 27

LOVELAND — The 2022 BizWest Economic Forecast, to be held Jan. 27, will lay out the potential headwinds and tailwinds that will impact the regional economy in the coming year.

Richard Wobbekind, senior economist at the University of Colorado Boulder and associate dean of the Leeds School of Business, will lead off the event with a keynote address.

The luncheon event will be at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites conference center in Loveland. Registration can be accomplished here. COVID-19 vaccination protocols will be in place. Tickets cost $59.49 for BizWest subscribers and $64.49 for nonsubscribers..

Wobbekind will join a panel of economic experts to participate in a panel discussion to be moderated by Sher Gibbs, the dean of the University of Northern Colorado Monfort College of Business. Gibbs, who holds a doctorate in business administration, has started four businesses during her career. Her research centers on entrepreneurship and recognizing opportunity.

Also on the panel will be:

Richard Barkham, global chief economist for commercial real estate firm CBRE. He also holds a Ph.D, and he leads the 600-member research team for CBRE.

Christine Triantos, principal with international accounting firm BDO USA. She heads the business services and outsourcing division for the firm.

Kevin Unger, president of the UCHealth North Region, who will anchor the group’s discussion of health care issues affecting the economy.

Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado, will examine financial issues at play in the economy.

The event will follow COVID-19 vaccination protocols due to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event will be required of all attendees, staff and volunteers at the event. Proof of vaccination or negative test must be shown at check-in.