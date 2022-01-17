Lily’s recalling peppermint chips due to soy lecithin contamination

BOULDER — Lily’s Sweets LLC, a Boulder maker of low-sugar confections, is recalling nearly 19,000 boxes of its seven-ounce peppermint flavor baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin, which can cause a reaction is people with soy allergies or intolerance.
The product was exclusively sold at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WAL) locations.Consumers who purchased the products can contact the company for a full refund by completing a contact form at lilys.com/pages/contact-us or by calling Lily’s consumer contact line at 877-587-0557.
