Lily’s recalling peppermint chips due to soy lecithin contamination

By  — 

BOULDER — Lily’s Sweets LLC, a Boulder maker of low-sugar confections, is recalling nearly 19,000 boxes of its seven-ounce peppermint flavor baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin, which can cause a reaction is people with soy allergies or intolerance.

The product was exclusively sold at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WAL) locations.Consumers who purchased the products can contact the company for a full refund by completing a contact form at lilys.com/pages/contact-us or by calling Lily’s consumer contact line at 877-587-0557.

