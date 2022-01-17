Flatirons Academy plans to double campus footprint with new athletic facilities

WESTMINSTER — Flatirons Academy, a private Christian kindergarten through 12th grade school at the corner of Zuni Street and West 120th Avenue in Westminster, is planning to more than double its campus footprint with the addition of two new athletic fields and associated facilities.

The Westminster City Council voted unanimously to approve a preliminary development plan for the expansion project, which will take the campus from fewer than 10 acres to more than 21 acres.

The school, which does business as Flatirons Academy but uses Cornerstone Christian Academy for regulatory purposes, already owns the vacant land where it hopes to expand.

The expansion calls for a new baseball field, a multi-purpose field for sports such as football and soccer, a pressbox, concession stand, maintenance facilities and parking.

The fields would use artificial turf.

The expansion helps eliminate the need for students to leave campus for after-school activities and creates a “continuous safe space for learning and outdoor recreation,” said Norris Design senior associate Brandi Rice, who is representing Flatirons Academy in Westminster’s city approval process.

According to a city planning memo, “while staff realizes that the proposed use will represent the loss of the 11.68 acres for potential office, research and development facilities, and similar employment centers for the city of Westminster, it is recognized that the land has remained vacant through decades of designation as an employment site. The more recent addition of residential uses in the area at Country Club Highlands and the Brodie Apartments supports a use on this property that would form a transition from the employment uses to the east to residential uses to the west.”