AG orders NoCo, Boulder Valley COVID testing ops to halt

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has ordered two private COVID-19 testing companies — including one with operations in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley — to halt operations due to failure to comply with reporting requirements.
Macagain Corp. has local testing facilities at:
- 1546 28th St., Boulder
- 3250 W. 72nd St., Westminster
- 1700 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
“The public needs to be able to have confidence and trust in testing sites. We’re thankful for the swift help of the Department of Law in halting these testing operations, protecting consumers, and ensuring public health orders are followed. We want Coloradans to know there are more than 150 state run community testing sites available and encourage them to keep getting tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Colorado’s COVID-19 response commander Scott Bookman said in a prepared statement.
