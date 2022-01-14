Nominations sought for Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

BOULDER — Nominations of outstanding business leaders who shape the community are being accepted for the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame until Feb. 28..

The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame board of directors seeks names of those from the past and present whose business efforts have resulted in communitywide economic, social or cultural benefits to Boulder County and its citizens. Nominations may be submitted at www.halloffamebiz.com.

Nominations will be evaluated by the board based on favorable impact on the community, notable business innovations, corporate philanthropic activities and business and civic achievements.

New honorees will be saluted and inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame at a luncheon in the fall of 2022. They will join more than 180 alumni inducted since 1993.

The Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization, also will award scholarships to local high-school graduates attending the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business.

The 2021 Boulder County Hall of Fame honorees were Allen Ginsborg, NewMark Merrill Cos. Inc. (posthumous) and Ron Secrist, Boulder Community Health Foundation. The 2020 honorees were Cotton Burden, Burden Inc.; Todd Dutkin, Fresca Foods Inc.; Scott Green; Lori Sutorius Jones, Avocet Communications; and Carol Riggs, Sturtz and Copeland.To become a sponsor of the 2022 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame program and event, contact Merix Gustin, merix@paeboulder.com. Donations to the Hall of Fame can be made at www.halloffamebiz.com.