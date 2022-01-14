Avista reopening hospital next week

LOUISVILLE — Centura Health’s Avista Adventist Hospital, which closed Dec. 30 due to the nearby Marshall Fire, is reopening Jan. 18.

Sponsored Content 2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!

Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read More

While the building was not burned, smoke did enter the interior of the hospital, Avista said. The interior has been cleaned using air scrubbers.

“When we reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, our patients can be certain that our hospital is 100% safe and fully ready to serve them,” Avista CEO Isaac Sendros said in a prepared statement. “Our Avista teams and professional cleaning partners are working tirelessly to clean every inch of our building, and our caregivers and I are excited to welcome our communities back and extend our healing mission as we have since 1896.”

Centura is continuing to accept donations for impacted caregivers via drop-off locations or online donations.

“As wonderful as our reopening will be for our Avista ministry and community, we are sensitive to our colleagues who have suffered losses from the fire and the hundreds of neighbors whose homes burned while the hospital was spared,” Sendros said in a statement. “We will continue to keep them in our prayers and support them during rebuilding.”

The Marshall Fire, which began outside Superior, burned an estimated 6,000 acres, destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville, and forcing the mandatory evacuation of 35,000 residents of Superior and Louisville.