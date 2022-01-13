Premier Members Credit Union donates $50,000 to wildfire fund

BOULDER — Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union is donating $50,000 to the Community Foundation Boulder County for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to support those displaced and impacted by the Marshall and Middlefork fires.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

The credit union also is collecting donations from its members and the public for the wildfire fund, through Jan. 21.

Members and non-members who would like to contribute to the Wildfire Fund may do so in a variety of ways, including:

Visit a Premier Members branch location or phone the Contact Center, at 303-657-7000, to make a donation to the Premier Members Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Click here to donate directly to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Enter “Premier Members” in the “Leave a comment for the nonprofit” field.

Phone the Community Foundation Boulder County at 303-442-0436 with credit-card information, and mention “Premier Members.”

The Community Foundation Boulder County will apply donations made to the Premier Members Wildfire Fund to support the needs of the community as they emerge.

In addition to the Premier Members Boulder County Wildfire Fund, the credit union has also reactivated its Members Assistance Program. Credit union members who have been impacted by the Boulder County wildfires are encouraged to call 303- 657-7000 with any concerns or financial challenges as a result of the fires.