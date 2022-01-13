JPMorgan Chase commits $150,000 to wildfire fund

JPMorgan Chase has committed $150,000 to the Community Foundation Boulder County’s Boulder County Wildfire Fund to respond to short- and long-term needs in affected communities.

The bank also has launched an employee matching campaign and will match employee donations, according to a media advisory.