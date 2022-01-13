Huebner Integrated Marketing promotes client-services director to president

LOVELAND — Ashton Belk, Huebner Integrated Marketing LLC’s previous client-services director, has been elevated to the role of president.

Belk’s appointment is the first major leadership change since CEO Jim Huebner founded the agency in 1989, according to a company news release.

Belk will lead strategy, operations, and the agency’s client work, while Huebner will remain involved as CEO.

“One of the most important principles we’ve learned is that the more relevant a brand is to its customers, the more valuable it becomes,” Huebner said in the release. “I’ve spent the last several years looking for our next torchbearer of this principle — someone who emulates our values, understands the importance of relevancy, and can guide clients toward a more relevant existence with great authority. I’m convinced Ashton is that person, and we are so grateful she has agreed to step into the president role.”

Belk has a degree in broadcast journalism from Colorado State University.