GoFundMe creates hub for Marshall, Middlefork fire relief

GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for the Marshall and Middlefork fires to help would-be donors identify fundraisers that have been verified by the company’s Trust & Safety Team.

The hub will be updated as new fundraisers are verified to support affected individuals and families. The hub is available at https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/colorado-wildfires-fundraisers

“When there’s a crisis, people have a deep urge to help and provide comfort to those affected,” according to a GoFundMe press release. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our giving community and to ensure every dollar donated on GoFundMe goes to the right place and into the hands of those in need.”

GoFundMe offers the GoFundMe Guarantee, which certifies that, “in the very rare case when something isn’t right with a fundraiser, donors may be eligible for a 100 percent refund of their donation.”

When a fundraiser is created to help someone other than the organizer or nonprofit, “the funds are collected, held until verification is completed, and then transferred directly to the recipient of the GoFundMe,” the company said.