Floyd’s 99 launches fundraising campaign for wildfire relief

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop locations in Colorado are conducting a fundraising campaign to benefit the Community Foundation Boulder County’s Boulder County Wildfire Fund for victims of the Marshall Fire.

All 31 Floyd’s locations in Colorado are participating in the campaign, which runs from Jan. 10-16. Floyd’s will match donations made in their Colorado locations up to $20,000, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Wildfire Fund.

“The Colorado community is tight-knit and, right now, our community is hurting. Many have experienced great losses as a result of this devastating fire and this fundraiser will help to alleviate some of the burden of those trying to regain stability after losing everything. Floyd’s is pledging to match the generosity of our clients as a small act to aid those affected,” Phil Horvath, president of Floyd’s 99 Barbershop, said in a statement.