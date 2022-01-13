Elevations Foundation, Elevations Credit Union donate for fire relief

BOULDER — The Boulder-based Elevations Foundation and Elevations Credit Union have launched a relief fund to support individuals and families directly affected by the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires.

Each entity contributed $100,000, resulting in up to $200,000 in matching funds available. Community members can donate to the fund by visiting https://members.elevationscu.com/Elevations-Foundation-Fire-Relief-Fund.html.

Elevations will work with local agencies to ensure that 100 percent of donated funds are made available to those directly affected by the fires in an expeditious manner, the organizations said in a press release.

“Our hearts are broken for our friends and neighbors as we witness the magnitude of this tragedy unfold,” Dennis Paul, chair of the Elevations Foundation board of directors and vice president, government affairs and strategic relationships for Elevations Credit Union, said in a statement. “In typical fashion, Elevations members and partners are anxious to provide critical support and we hope this fund will provide some relief to our friends, neighbors and the community.”

Elevations Credit Union and Elevations Foundation have used financial resources and fundraising capabilities to create similar funds in the past in response to natural disasters and tragic events.

“Our community is at the heart of our credit union,” said Gerry Agnes, president and CEO of Elevations Credit Union. “We have always believed in the importance of helping our neighbors and we will continue to do everything we can to support those impacted by this tragic and historic event in Colorado history.”