Community Food Share plans pop-up grocery distribution for individuals affected by Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE — Community Food Share, a food bank serving Boulder and Broomfield counties, will conduct a free, pop-up grocery distribution Saturday to support individuals affected by the Marshall Fire, along with any resident in the counties requiring food assistance.

The distribution will be adjacent to the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center, located at the Boulder County Southeast County Hub in Lafayette, in the parking lot of Clinica Family Health, 1735 S. Public Road. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15.

Organizers recommend that those seeking food assistance come with an empty and clean trunk. Proteins, dairy products, fresh produce and non-perishable items will be available at no cost, with no documentation required.

Visit communityfoodshare.org/marshall-fire for event details, as well as information on other food-assistance programs. The event is also featured on Facebook.Individuals unable to attend the pop-up distribution can visit communityfoodshare.org/get-food or call 303-652-3663.