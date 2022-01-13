Colorado Association of Realtors to issue $2M in grants to Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY — The Colorado Association of Realtors, with funding from the Realtors Relief Fund, will issue $2 million in grants to help those affected by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County pay their rent or mortgages.

The grant will provide eligible applicants up to $3,000 of assistance per household, according to the association.

Grant details and access to the online application process are available at: https://bit.ly/CARBOCOFireRelief.

“It has been so heartwarming to see the astonishing effort that has gone into helping those who lost their homes to the Marshall and Middle Fork fires in Boulder County,” CAR CEO Tyrone Adams said in a prepared statement. “Coloradans have always helped one another, but it has been incredible to see Realtors reach out to our state with hearts to help touch lives.”