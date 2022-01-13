Chevron donates $250,000 for wildfire relief

DENVER — Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has committed $250,000 to support relief efforts in communities affected by Boulder County wildfires.

“As a leading employer and partner in several Colorado communities, Chevron is committed to helping the region and our neighbors rebuild, recover and heal from the impact of the wildfires,” Hodge Walker, vice president of Chevron’s Rockies Business Unit, said in a statement.

Chevron has energy-production operations in Weld County, with offices in Denver and Greeley.

The American Red Cross will receive a $150,000 donation, and the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund will receive $100,000 to support immediate relief efforts throughout affected neighborhoods.

Chevron also will match qualifying donations to wildfire relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer.