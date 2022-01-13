Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Bank of Colorado launches donation drive for Marshall Fire relief

Bank of Colorado has launched a donation initiative to provide disaster relief to those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The bank also has committed up to $50,000 in matching donations made at its branches statewide to benefit the Community Foundation – Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

“As the year draws to an end, we are saddened to see the destruction caused by the Marshall Fires in Boulder County,” Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “Bank of Colorado began as a community bank over 44 years ago and remains committed to those community values today. We encourage our communities across the state to join us in helping those impacted by the fires.”To make contributions to be matched by the Bank of Colorado, donations can be made at any Bank of Colorado branch. 100 percent of donations will go directly to the Community Foundation. For more information and to find a branch, visit www.bankofcolorado.com/location-search.


 