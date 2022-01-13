Baessler Homes purchases property for new headquarters

WELD COUNTY — Northern Colorado home builder Baessler Homes’ sweet spot has always been providing affordable homes in Weld County’s more-rural communities.

Now, the Greeley-based company has found a new “sweet spot,” a property north of Greeley where the company will establish its new headquarters.

JSB Rentals 1 LLC, controlled by Baessler Homes owner and CEO Jamie Baessler, acquired the 13,305-square-foot property at 33105 Weld County Road 33 for $2.75 million from HighPoint Operating Corp.

The property will serve as the new headquarters for Baessler Homes, currently located in leased space at 3780 W. 10th St. in Greeley.

“We’re just kind of outgrowing this location in terms of how many team members we have internally,” Krissy Marto, marketing manager for Baessler Homes, told BizWest. “We’ve been looking for probably the past two years for a new place that we can grow. We’ve had a few different options, but this one just had a really good opportunity as we look at the entire company and the enterprise of where we want to grow in our land development as well.”

The light-industrial building includes 2,500 square feet of warehouse space with two overhead doors, and 10,800 square feet of office and field worker’s space. The building sits on 5.5 acres at Colorado Highway 392 and Weld County Road 33 and was built in 2014.

Baessler is working with Windsor-based Elder Construction Inc. and Fort Collins-based VFLA Architecture + Interiors on plans to renovate the structure.

Marto said the company plans “some exciting changes just to make it kind of fit more of our culture and really be a new place for all of our team members to grow and flourish as our company continues to grow as well.”

Plans call for a large training center, a conference room large enough to host events, a kitchen and a lounge/family-room atmosphere with a patio. The building is large enough to accommodate the company’s current staff of 49 but also provides opportunity for future growth, she said.

“We are not working remotely, so being in a place that we can continue to grow just our atmosphere and the culture within our four walls is an amazing opportunity for us to keep growing,” Marto said.

Baessler has specialized in providing more-affordable homes in communities such as Eaton, Platteville and Windsor, with current projects in Fort Lupton, Ault and Wiggins.

Lupton Village, a new development in Fort Lupton, generates the most interest, with single-family, multifamily and townhomes beginning in the $300,000s.

She said Fort Lupton has garnered interest from home buyers fleeing the higher-priced Denver market, as well as out-of-state buyers relocating to Colorado.

“We are definitely bringing an attainable product to their marketplace,” she said, with prices that “are not seen very much” in the Denver area.

Focusing on smaller communities, with Greeley as the epicenter, has proved a winning strategy for Baessler, which had about 250 closings in 2021, Marto said.

“We’re kind of in some of the outer-lying areas versus the Fort Collins and Loveland areas,” she said. “That is our sweet spot where we can bring that affordability to people. A lot of them are first-time home buyers and are just so excited to be getting into the market for an attainable price point.”

And the new headquarters location places the company in easy traveling distance to many of its target markets, she added.

Brian Smerud, a broker with Waypoint Real Estate LLC, represented the buyer, while Bruce Dodge with Jones Lang LaSalle represented the seller.