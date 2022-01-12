Premier Mortgage Group becomes Cherry Creek Mortgage

BOULDER — A Boulder mortgage company has changed its name to that of its parent.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

Premier Mortgage Group, which has been owned by Cherry Creek Mortgage since 2006, has changed its name to Cherry Creek Mortgage.

With the name change, existing and new customers will have access to all Cherry Creek Mortgage products, and the company’s Premier Community Program, which invests back into local nonprofits through donations or volunteers, will continue, the company said.

“Our number one commitment has always been to our community and the home owners we serve,” Nick Peterson, PMG area manager, said in a statement. “While PMG’s name is changing, our team’s commitment to creating a premier mortgage experience is only growing stronger.”

Jeff May, Cherry Creek Mortgage chairman and CEO, said Premier Mortgage Group “has been a leading division of Cherry Creek Mortgage for more than 15 years. We are excited for the team to bring the same level of exceptional service to its clients under the Cherry Creek Mortgage name.”

Cherry Creek Mortgage is a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender and is licensed in 41 states.