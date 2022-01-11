CBRE elevates Kelly to SVP status

FORT COLLINS — Commercial real estate firm CBRE has promoted Pete Kelly to senior vice president status within the international firm.

Sponsored Content 2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!

Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read More

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is a Dallas-based organization serving clients in more than 100 countries. Kelly is based in Fort Collins and focuses on office and land transactions.

Pete Kelly

He is a certified commercial investment member and a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. In 2019, he was named the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors’ Top Investment Producer.

Two other Colorado CBRE associates were elevated to senior vice president status as well:

Dann Burke and Monica Wiley, both in the Denver office of CBRE.