Noodles inks major deal with new California franchisee

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has a new deal with Warner Foods that designates that company, which operates more than 150 Jack in the Box, Black Bear Diner, and Panera Bread restaurants, Noodle’s exclusive franchise partner in California.

Operating as NorCal Noodles LLC, Warner Foods will take on 15 company-owned Noodles locations and has committed to opening 40 new restaurants.

The franchise deal is expected to close this week. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add Noodles to our portfolio of brands,” Warner Foods partner Eddie Nieves said in a prepared statement. “Noodles is one of the strongest brands in the fast-casual space, and over the past couple of years we’ve seen Noodles emerge as a leader in its ability to innovate its menu, its culture, and its brand. We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with it and further grow Noodles in California, where we already do well with our other brands.”

