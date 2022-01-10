New fitness alternative opens Friday in Loveland

LOVELAND — A fitness company that grew out of families involved in the restaurant industry will open its doors to the public Friday in Loveland.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

Chuze Fitness, which is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as Rachas Inc. based in San Diego, is the newest player in the fitness realm in Loveland, which will be the company’s 32nd facility and its eighth club in Colorado. Other clubs are in New Mexico, Arizona and California, where the brand was founded in 2008 in Carlsbad.

Chuze Fitness will open for business on Friday. Courtesy Chuze Fitness.

“We’re a hospitality company using fitness as a vehicle,” said chief marketing officer Billy Grenham. “We were founded by two families in the restaurant industry” and characteristics of that industry have carried over, he said. Patrons will experience “over the top cleanliness and customer service. Getting to know people at the human level is what sets Chuze apart.”

While he touted those attributes, Grenham also said the 40,000-square-foot Loveland facility at 3133 N. Garfield in the former Hobby Lobby building will offer a wide range of fitness options including some new to the Chuze brand.

“We’re building a small city there,” he said. “The amenities for the price you pay will be out of this world.”

For a top-end membership at the introductory price of $29.99 per month with no signup fee, members will receive a boutique studio experience that in addition to the typical machines, pool and turf floors will include what the company calls Studio IR — an infrared studio for yoga. High intensity group training led by a local coach during which participants are hooked to heart monitors is part of that level of membership.

The Loveland club will also feature, for the first time for Chuze, a recovery studio that will include massaging therapy guns, infrared saunas and hydrotherapy.

“Recovery is a huge trend for fitness. The faster you can recover, the faster you can go back out to fitness,” Grenham said.

While Chuze does not offer family memberships, Grenham said membership levels are low enough to permit families to work out together. A “kids club” is available for children as young as six months and as old as 12.

The facility features a movie theater that permits people to engage in cardio workouts while watching movies.

Grenham said the club will offer multiple membership levels, all priced on opening day at their lowest levels, which can be locked in by 12-month contracts. Contracts are not required although the introductory lowest level of $9.99 per month rises to $15.99 on a month-to-month basis. Signup fees are waived initially but typically run $99 for the top-end membership and $39 at the lowest tier.

Grenham said the Loveland Chuze is targeting 7,000 to 8,000 members in its first year.

A staff of 30-45 people will be hired to operate the local facility, which will have a local manager, Timothy Woodard. The regional headquarters for Chuze is in Denver.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in Loveland, which at this time requires masking in public indoor spaces. Masks are not required in the pool.

© 2022 BizWest Media LLC