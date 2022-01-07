Aksels opens in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Aksels retail store, with locations in the Denver area, has opened an outlet in downtown Steamboat Springs.

The Steamboat Pilot reported that the store, which offers products intended to be uniquely Colorado-centric, specializes in hats and socks. Its products are designed by Aksels designers especially for each community where it has stores.