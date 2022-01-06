Techstars creates pair of new executive leadership roles

BOULDER — Technology accelerator Techstars has created two new executive roles: chief accelerator investments officer and chief portfolio services officer.

The group has hired Marie Moussavou, most recently with Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), to serve as chief portfolio services officer and Rupa Athreya, whose resume includes roles with OppenheimerFunds and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), as chief accelerator investments officer.

Athreya “will lead a worldwide team of more than 75 investment professionals who represent Techstars in 37 cities around the world,” according to a Techstars news release, and Moussavou “will be responsible for advancing growth, providing infrastructure support and investment opportunities for Techstars’ more than 6,500 alumni founders as they lead their companies through later stages.”

